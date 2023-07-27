4 Toronto beaches marked unsafe for swimming amid heat wave

Four of Toronto's supervised public beaches were marked unsafe for swimming on Thursday because of high E. coli bacteria levels.

Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Centre Island Beach, Woodbine Beaches and Sunnyside Beach go "beyond the safe limit" of the city's established beach water quality standard of 100 E.coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water, Toronto Public Health said on its website Thursday.

Toronto is currently under a heat warning with Environment Canada projecting hot and humid conditions will stick around until Friday.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, the federal weather agency says, with humidex values reaching 40 in many areas.

"Recent heavy rains in Toronto can lead to higher E.coli levels as they cause increased river outflow into the lake," Toronto Public Health told CBC Toronto in a statement Thursday.

The agency analyzes water samples from the city's swimming beaches daily from early June to Labour Day. It said it will ensure advisory signs are posted at affected beaches.