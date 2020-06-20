Toronto to open cooling centres as heat warning issued in the GTA for the weekend

Toronto is opening 15 cooling centres on Saturday morning as the GTA is under a heat warning for the first weekend of the summer.

The centres — which include several new locations — will be open starting at 11 a.m.

The city says strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone going to a cooling centre is asked to wear a mask, avoid using public transit or taxis, wash their hands and follow physical distancing guidelines.

Environment Canada says Toronto and the surrounding regions are expected to see daytime temperatures between 29 C and 33 C, but could feel as high as 39 with the humidex. Overnight temperatures are expected to hover between 17 C and 20 C.

"Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," reads a statement from the federal agency, adding to take special precautions with people who are at risk, such as young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

They also advise everyone to keep hydrated and to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The heat warning will stay in effect until Sunday and could possibly extend to Monday in some areas.