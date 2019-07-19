Heat warning, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for GTA

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches for much of southern Ontario, including most of the GTA, as temperatures soar well into the 30s heading in to the weekend.

The national weather agency said that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Meanwhile, Toronto will see the mercury rise to 34 C today, though it will feel more like 41 with the humidex. Tomorrow will get up to 34 C by midday. The humidex will make it feel more like 43.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said in its heat warning, advising that risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising indoors.

Evenings aren't expected to bring much relief. Overnight lows will hover around 22 C, with humidex values around 30.

Incoming thunderstorms

Kelly Hobelman, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, ​​​warned that thunderstorms will build this afternoon and into the evening hours.

"And some of those could become severe," told CBC Toronto. "The main threats with those thunderstorms today will be some torrential downpours. We could see high rainfall amounts, maybe 50 mm in an hour."

She also warned of strong wind gusts and, locally, the possibility of hail.

Recent downpours only added to already high water levels in Lake Ontario, upping the danger at many of the city's beaches.

Marie Curtis Park East and Sunnyside beaches are currently closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli.

The City of Toronto advises the public not to swim at its beaches during and after storms, floods or heavy rainfall. Cloudy water can be an indicator of high levels of bacteria.

Extra vigilance required

"Take plenty of breaks if you have to be outside," Hobelman said.

"Make sure you are very hydrated."

Police forces throughout the region reminded parents and guardians not to leave children in cars unattended, even in the shade with the windows rolled down.

Meanwhile, the Ontario SPCA called on pet owners to take extra precautions over the next several days to keep their furry friends cool and safe.

If you have to be outside, Hobelman suggests doing so at cooler parts of the day.

"Try to schedule outdoor activities you might have to do early in the day or later in the evening if possible," she said.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidex values are forecast to arrive on Sunday.