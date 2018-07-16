Hot, humid day in store for Toronto but relief is on the way

Get ready for a hot, humid Monday.

The high temperatures continue for another day in Toronto, with an updated heat warning still in effect for all of the GTA and Golden Horseshoe region.

Highs are expected to be in the low thirties, with a humidex in the high thirties, says Environment Canada.

Toronto had an especially warm weekend, with heat warnings issued Saturday and Sunday.

But cooler temperatures are in sight. Environment Canada says a cold front will move through the city Monday night, breaking the heat and humidity for the remainder of the work week.

Environment Canada cautions people today to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink lots of water, and check on older friends, family and neighbours, the federal weather agency says.

It reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.