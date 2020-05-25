Toronto under a heat warning as temperatures expected to hit 32 C today

Summer isn't even here yet, but Toronto is getting a heatwave this week.

The city is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to hit a high of 32 C with a humidex of 39 C.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," warned Environment Canada on Monday.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

There will be some relief near Lake Ontario, with temperatures there only expected to hit 24 C.

The heat will stick around for two more days, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking to have "slightly higher" temperatures than Monday.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when "very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."