Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto as humidex values of 40 expected

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning today for Toronto, with humidex values of 40 expected for the next three days.

Hot and humid weather persists this week for the city and beyond across much of southern Ontario.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach high 20s to low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. But combined with high humidity, it will feel more like 40. Friday will also see high temperatures in the upper 20s with humidex reaching 40 again.

Nighttime temperatures are also expected to be above 20 degrees.

Environment Canada says the city will experience cooler temperatures and less humid air closer to the weekend. Extreme heat combined with humid air can also deteriorate air quality.

Toronto felt like 40 degrees Monday but because there was no heat warning in effect, the city's cooling centres remained closed. Per its policy, those cooling centres will now be open.

City landlords are also required to post information on the nearest cooling centre on tenant notification boards.

Cooling centres run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Metro Hall which runs 24 hours during heat warnings.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Toronto, as Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall this afternoon into this evening.

The Weather Network reported on Sunday that this week is expected to be the hottest this summer.