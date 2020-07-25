Heat warning in effect for Toronto as hot weather expected Saturday through Monday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto because hot weather is expected to envelope the city from Saturday to Monday.



Temperatures are expected to approach or meet heat warning criteria today with highs of 30 or 31 C and lows early Sunday morning near 21 C.



The federal agency says Sunday will be even hotter and more humid with daytime high temperatures of 34 C and Humidex values in the low 40s expected.



High temperatures Monday are forecast around 30 or 31 C with Humidex values still in the high 30s.



Cooler and less humid air is forecast for Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

Extreme heat affects everyone

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is reminding residents that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category.



It says while extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Pet owners are also being reminded that they should never leave pets inside a parked vehicle; and outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

City to open 14 emergency cooling centres

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the City of Toronto will open 14 emergency cooling centres for the duration of the heat warning.

An interactive map is available to help those who need to locate one of the cooling stations and other cool spaces, such as community centres, swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads near them.

All centres will operate during heat warnings only, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Metro Hall, 55 John St., which is open 24 hours during heat warnings.