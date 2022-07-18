Hot, humid weather in store for Toronto on Tuesday, Wednesday as city under heat warning

Toronto is now under a heat warning with hot and humid conditions expected in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada says in Monday's heat warning that daytime high temperatures will likely come close to 31 C in the next two days while the humidex values will make it feel it's in the upper 30s.

Overnight on Tuesday, the low will be near 20 C but the federal weather agency says the cooler temperature will provide little relief from the heat.

More of a break from the sweltering weather is expected on Thursday when the forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures, Environment Canada said.

According to the agency, hot and humid air means air quality can deteriorate and can push the air quality health index into the high risk category.

Toronto residents are urged to keep an eye out for the effects of heat illness. These effects include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Other symptoms include dizziness, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Environment Canada recommends that residents find a cool place when the mercury rises. Such places could include an area shaded by trees, a swimming pool, a shower or bath, or air conditioned spots in public buildings.

The agency says residents should never leave anyone or pets inside a parked vehicle.

"Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds," Environment Canada says.