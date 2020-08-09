Toronto under heat warning with mercury to hit low 30s Sunday, Monday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto that is in effect on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s on both days.

The extreme heat could persist into Tuesday, the federal weather agency said.

During the "heat event," the maximum temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be 30 to 32 C, with a humidex of 38 to 40, while the maximum temperatures on Monday are predicted to be 31 to 33 C, with a humidex of 39 to 41.

The minimum overnight temperatures for both Sunday and Monday nights, meanwhile, are forecast to be 20 to 23 C.

With such hot and humid air in store, the air quality could deteriorate and could prompt the Air Quality Index to enter the high risk category, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada added that extreme affects affects everyone but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Toronto residents are urged never to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles, especially during heat events. As well, outdoor workers are encouraged to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

