Toronto under heat warning with Canada Day weekend forecast to be a scorcher

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto that is expected to last throughout the Canada Day long weekend.

The federal weather agency says "an extreme heat event" has begun, with temperatures forecast to reach the low to mid 30s and humidex values to push into the mid 40s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years," Environment Canada predicted in its warning issued at 4:02 a.m. ET.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s in urban areas and high teens in some rural areas. That means "little to no relief" from the heat at night, Environment Canada said.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada added.

Risks are greatest for young children, pregnant women, older people, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Symptoms of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.

A Heat Warning continues today and is in effect until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCool</a> and seek some shade or A/C today: <a href="https://t.co/PF6HGIAD2v">https://t.co/PF6HGIAD2v</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeatWarning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeatWarning</a> —@TOPublicHealth