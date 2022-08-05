A heat warning is in effect for Toronto. Here's how hot it could get this weekend
Expect hot, humid and sticky weather this weekend, feeling like 40 C or more
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and surrounding regions, calling for highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun and cloud is expected both days with a chance of showers.
That means little relief from the sweltering heat until cooler temperatures arrive Monday.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity levels are expected to pose a risk of illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Young children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses or people working outdoors face the greatest risk, the federal weather agency says.
Stay cool with the following tips, it says:
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty.
- Check on older family members, friends and neighbours.
- Never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Take breaks in cool places if working outdoors.
