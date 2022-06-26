Heat warning issued for Toronto, surrounding regions as humid conditions linger for 2nd day
Heat warning expected to end Sunday evening with passage of cold front
A heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding regions as humid weather blankets the city for a second straight day.
Environment Canada says temperatures are predicted to rise above 30 C again on Sunday, with humidex values expected to be in the mid to high 30s.
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the federal weather agency says.
"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."
Heat warnings are issued when temperatures or humidity are expected to increase the threat of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, the agency says.
The heat warning is expected to end on Sunday evening with the passage of a cold front.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?