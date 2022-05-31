Heat warning issued for Toronto as hot, humid conditions linger for 2nd day

A heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding regions as hot and humid weather blankets the city for a second straight day.

Environment Canada says temperatures will go above 30 C again today, with lows in the 20s providing "little relief from the heat" tonight.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the federal weather agency says. "Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day."

Heat warnings are issued when temperatures or humidity are expected to increase the threat of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Cooler temperatures are expected to come Wednesday.