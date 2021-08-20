It will feel like 40 C in Toronto this weekend as Environment Canada issues heat warning

It will feel like 40 C in Toronto starting on Friday, says Environment Canada in a heat warning it has issued for the city.

At the time the warning was issued Thursday evening, the temperature was 29 C

According to the federal weather agency, maximum temperatures of 30 to 32 C, with humidex values between 36 and 40, are expected through Friday with the cooler temperatures moving in only on Saturday.

The agency is also reminding people that hot and humid air can also cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," Environment Canada said.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."

In order to reduce heat risk, people are reminded to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Pets should also never be left alone inside a parked vehicle.

8 emergency cooling stations open

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto will open eight emergency cooling stations at 11 a.m. on Friday.

They are located at:

East York Civic Centre — 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre — 399 The West Mall / Metro Hall — 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre — 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre — 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre — 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre — 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre — 220 Cowan Ave.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including physical distancing, mandatory use of masks, and hand washing, will be in effect at all cooling locations.