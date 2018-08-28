Heat warning in effect, will feel like 40 with the humidity

A heat warning remains in effect for much of southern Ontario, with humidex values expected to reach 40 C Tuesday.

Environment Canada's warning issued Tuesday morning said a "hot and humid" air mass will remain in place through Wednesday. The heat warning is in effect from the Windsor area in the west to parts of Durham Region in the east.

Afternoon temperatures in Toronto are expected to hit 31 C, but it will feel more like 40 with the humidity factored in. By 5 a.m. the temperature was already at 24 C, but felt more like 33 with the humidity.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm, according to Environment Canada.

Overnight temperatures will only go down to the low 20s, Environment Canada said, with the humidity making it feel warmer.

"A cold front will move through late Wednesday bringing an end to the heat event," the federal agency said.

There is about a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with a forecast high of 31 C. It will feel more like 39 with the humidity.

The forecast for the rest of the week is far more pleasant. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and clear, with a forecast high both days of 23 C.