Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTA

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city of Toronto, with several days of scorching temperatures in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, the hot and humid conditions are expected to begin tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 31 C, with humidex values making it feel more like 40. Overnight temperatures will remain in the low twenties, providing little relief from the heat.

The warning is expected to last until Wednesday.

The weather agency is reminding residents to stay well-hydrated by drinking lots of water and to never to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Environment Canada also warned that children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are particularly at risk.