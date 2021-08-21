Toronto remains under heat warning as humid weather continues

A heat warning remains in place for Toronto as hot and humid conditions continued on Sunday.

Environment Canada said the sweltering weather will likely persist into the work week.

A high temperature of 31 C is expected, with humidex values that will make it feel like between 36 and 40. The low temperature on Sunday night is forecast to be 19 C.

The Air Quality Health Index can reach a high risk category and the hot and humid air means air quality can deteriorate, Environment Canada said.

In Toronto, the city is continuing to extended its pool hours. Outdoor pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. on Sunday at eight locations, including:

Alex Duff Pool

Alexandra Park Pool

Giovanni Caboto Pool

McGregor Park

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest

Smithfield Park

Sunnyside Park Pool

The federal weather agency recommends drinking lots of water before you feel thirsty and finding cool places. People are reminded not to leave people or pets in parked cars.