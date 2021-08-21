GTA sweats under heat warning, Toronto extends pool hours

Hot enough for you?

The GTA is under a heat warning, with hot and humid weather expected on Saturday until early next week.

Environment Canada says the maximum temperature will be 31 C and the humidex will make it feel like 36 to 40.

Sunday may be a degree or so cooler, but temperatures may rise into the low 30s by the start of the work week.

In response to the heat, the city of Toronto is extending its pool hours. Outdoor pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at eight locations, including:

Alex Duff Pool.

Alexandra Park Pool.

Giovanni Caboto Pool.

McGregor Park.

Monarch Park.

Parkway Forest.

Smithfield Park.

Sunnyside Park Pool.

Heat can bring poor air quality

Toronto residents are being told to be aware of air quality issues.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," Environment Canada says in its heat warning.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

The federal weather agency recommends drinking lots of water before you feel thirsty and finding cool places. People are reminded not to leave people or pets in parked cars.