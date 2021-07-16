OMA calls for COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all Ontario health-care workers

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) says all health-care workers in the province should be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release issued Friday, the association said mandatory vaccinations in the field are necessary to protect workers, patients and the broader community.

"Vaccines are the best way to control the spread of COVID-19, and remain an essential component in protecting our patients, families and friends," said OMA president Dr. Adam Kassam, in a statement.

"As a front-line doctor who is fully vaccinated, I am proud to stand with my physician colleagues who continue to advocate for full vaccination of all those eligible."

CBC News reached out to the province about the OMA's statement Friday, but did not immediately receive a response.

When asked Thursday whether it will be mandatory for health-care workers to get vaccinated, Premier Doug Ford said while they're encouraged to do so, no one should be forced to be immunized.

"I'm not in favour of a mandatory certification and neither, by the way, is the chief medical officer," said Ford. "Folks, just please go get vaccinated."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said this week he doesn't support the idea of mandatory vaccination for health-care workers, or implementing vaccine passports. 'We're not going to have a split society,' he said. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Ontario government officials have been considering the pros and cons of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workplaces, according to a draft provincial document obtained by CBC News. It reveals the government is wading through the legal and ethical issues involved in developing vaccination policies for certain employment sectors.

Although the document frequently refers to "mandatory vaccination," the policy it ultimately recommends would not actually require any workers to be immunized against COVID-19. Rather, it would allow unvaccinated health-care workers to have contact with patients, provided they wear full protective equipment (PPE) and undergo frequent screening for the novel coronavirus.

"There is no suggestion that anyone be required to get a vaccine," says the draft, which has not been approved by Ford's cabinet. "The issue is whether there can be employment consequences for failure to do so."

A spokesperson for Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton, declined to answer specific questions about the document earlier this week, including whether the government is still actively considering its proposals.

"There has been no change in our government's vaccination policy," said McNaughton's acting press secretary Ryan Whealy, in an emailed statement.

In its statement, the OMA urged all Ontarians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible so the province can continue to reopen and reduce the risk of restrictions being reimposed if case counts jump.

"This is especially important for youths ages 12-17 whose vaccination rates are lower than other age groups," the statement reads.

"The OMA remains concerned about the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious and can cause more serious illness."