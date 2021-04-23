Health workers rally at Queen's Park to demand province make changes to pandemic response

Health care workers have staged what they are calling a "pop-up protest" at Queen's Park on Sunday to demand that the Ontario government take an evidence-based approach to dealing with the pandemic.

The demonstration, in which workers are masked and physically distanced, has been organized by Health Providers Against Poverty, the Toronto Street Nurses Network and the Decent Work and Health Network.

The workers say they want:

Ten permanent sick days paid by employers for all workers and an additional 14 days in a public health emergency.

A pandemic response that puts an emphasis on public health instead of policing.

Vaccination of essential workers in hot spots, including workers who are uninsured and in marginalized communities.

The health care workers said they have seen first-hand how the pandemic response by the government is affecting Black, Indigenous and racialized people, low wage workers and people living in poverty, those without health insurance, those with precarious immigration status and those living in congregate settings such as shelters, long-term care homes and prisons.