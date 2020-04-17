Health-care worker who contracted COVID-19 'gave her life for that place'

Parvez Mandegarian never got to give his wife of 34 years a proper goodbye.

Personal support worker Christine Mandegarian died in hospital Wednesday night, marking the second time an Ontario health-care worker has passed away after contracting COVID-19. With hospitals closed to visitors because of the pandemic, none of her family could be near her as she took her last breaths.

"My wife died all by herself in a cold room. She died all by herself, all alone, with kids not next to her, husband not next to her, nobody next to her," Mandegarian said.

"Now she's going to be cremated all by herself. I can't even see her last face.… It is an awful experience."

In a phone interview with CBC News on Friday, Mandegarian was still struggling with the sheer speed with which the virus overtook the mother of two from Markham. He said the couple's daughter drove her to hospital on Monday because she was having some difficulty breathing.

"By Wednesday she was dead," he said.

"It happened so fast.… I can't really digest anything right now. I can't even imagine that she's gone."

Mandegarian told CBC News he and his wife had been married for 34 years. (Christine Mandegarian/Facebook)

Christine Mandegarian had worked for 31 years at Altamont Care Community, a long-term care centre in Scarborough, Ont., her husband said.

Altamont Care spokesperson Natalie Gokchenian confirmed the death Thursday.

"Today, we received the difficult news of the passing of a much-loved and valued team member from Altamont Care Community," Gokchenian said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire team at Sienna Senior Living, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and colleagues."

Mandegarian said his wife loved her job and her co-workers. She had kidney problems and was on dialysis, so she had been working on and off for the last three years.

"She was a very hard-working woman," he said. "She literally gave her life for that place."

According to Mandegarian's Facebook page, this photo was taken in Cuba. (Christine Mandegarian/Facebook)

Mandegarian said he's gotten calls of condolence from many of his wife's coworkers, but no one in management has contacted him.

"They are just hiding," he said. "After 31 years, that's what your value is?"

Management did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Grief and anger

Premier Doug Ford offered his condolences to the Mandegarian family during his daily news conference Friday, calling the death heartbreaking.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to put an iron ring around these homes," Ford said.

Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, a union that represents workers in long-term care homes, told CBC News Thursday that she is feeling both grief and anger over the situation.

"Those people, who are predominantly women, get up in the morning and they hope by the end of the day that they don't get infected.... They pray that when they come home they don't make [family members] sick, that they're not bringing the virus into the house," Stewart said, adding that 18 of the deceased woman's colleagues have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Altamont Care Community in Scarborough is pictured on Friday. Mandegarian is the second health-care worker to die from the virus in Ontario. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Parvez Mandegarian said he is awaiting test results but feels fine, aside from a cough.

Almost 1,000 health-care workers test positive in Ontario

Last week, a 58-year-old health-care worker at Brampton Civic Hospital died of complications linked to COVID-19, marking the first time an Ontario hospital confirmed the death of one of its employees amid the pandemic.

As of midday Thursday, 980 health-care workers in the province had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Health-care staff make up about 11 per cent of all reported cases in Ontario but only about three per cent of the province's population.

Now in mourning, Parvez Mandegarian is looking ahead to his wife's birthday. She would have turned 55 next Friday.

"Just now my daughter called, that's what she was saying, 'Dad, it's going to be mom's birthday coming Friday,'" he said, his voice wavering.

"I say yes, I know. What can we do?"

