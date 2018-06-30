Health of missing 78-year-old man 'in jeopardy' as heat wave grips Toronto, police warn

The safety of a missing 78-year-old man is "in jeopardy" partly because of a heat wave gripping the city, Toronto police warn.

Angelo Velocci was last seen in North York, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

"With the hot weather and the fact that he's been missing now for almost 24 hours [and] may not have had any food or water — his safety and his health are in jeopardy," spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone living in the area to check their backyards or do a quick walk around their neighbourhood in an effort to help look for Velocci.

The notice comes as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto with a forecasted high of 36 C on Saturday, but it will feel like 45.

The "extreme heat event" is expected to last throughout the Canada Day long weekend, the federal weather agency says.

"The weather is going to play a significant factor in his health, and we are concerned for his safety," Hopkinson said.

Police describe Velocci as having a thin build and receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, beige pants and brown slippers.