Ford government restructuring Ontario's health ministry

The Ford government is re-organizing how Ontario's health ministry is structured, CBC News has learned.

Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus is poised to make the announcement later Thursday on behalf of Health Minister Christine Elliott.

It will mean re-structuring some of the divisions within Ontario's health ministry bureaucracy.

As part of the changes, one new division will be focused solely on mental health. Another will combine hospitals and emergency services with the existing division that covers capacity planning and capital projects.

"The ministry is updating its internal structure to better align with and support the government's key health priorities," a government official told CBC News.

Government sources tell CBC there will be no job losses as a result of the restructuring.