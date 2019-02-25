Ontario health transformation bill to be introduced Tuesday
Draft bill showed Ontario was planning a health 'super agency,' but health minister says there are changes
Ontario is set to introduce legislation Tuesday to transform the health-care system in the province.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there have been changes from a leaked draft version that the NDP revealed late last month.
The draft bill showed that Ontario was planning a health "super agency," with the proposed legislation allowing the government to roll local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and other government health agencies under that umbrella.
The NDP has warned that language in the draft bill allows for greater privatization in the health system.
But Elliott has said the legislation will not include two-tier care, private hospitals, making patients pay for more services out of pocket, or privatizing services such as long-term care inspections and the air ambulance service.
Leaked government documents show a new model of "integrated care delivery" is being created, called MyCare groups, intended to provide patients with seamless, co-ordinated care and a single team of providers for their care needs.
