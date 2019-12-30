Health Canada seizes unauthorized health products from Etobicoke store

Health Canada said it has seized several unauthorized health products from a store in Etobicoke.

The seized products — including six prescription skin products — were being sold at Excel Beauty Supply in the Albion Centre, Etobicoke.

"The six prescription skin products may pose serious health risks such as skin deterioration, low or high blood pressure, blisters or scarring," the agency said in a press release.

"The skin products are creams and gels promoted for various uses including skin whitening, fading discolouration and removal of spots."

Health Canada is reminding people that prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

The affected products include:

H20 Jours Naturel Cream Aloe Vera.

H20 Jours Naturel Papaya Cream.

Nadinola Extra Strength Formula Skin Discolouration Fade Cream.

Neoprosone-Gel Forte.

Visible Difference Cream Spots Remover.

White Express Fast Action Cream Advanced Formula.

Health Canada is warning people who may have purchased the products to not use them.

If you have used any of these products and have health concerns, consult your healthcare professional.

Consumers are also reminded to read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).