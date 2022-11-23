Head-on crash killed high school student, both parents, Peterborough school board says

A head-on crash has claimed the lives of a high school student and both parents while critically injuring another family member, also a student, says a Peterborough school board.

A fourth person also died, but police have not identified the victim.

Rita Russo, director of education for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, said in a message on Wednesday that the family was part of the Thomas A Stewart Secondary School (TAS) community.

One of the parents who died was a staff member at the high school, while the injured student was airlifted to hospital, she said.

"We are shocked and saddened by this difficult news and the many profound and permanent impacts this tragic event has for so many in our community," Russo said in the message.

"We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and the entire TAS community. Our thoughts are also focused on the family member, our student, currently being treated in hospital, as we all hope for a positive outcome."

Ontario Provincial Police have said the head-on crash between a pick up truck and an SUV on Tuesday night killed four people and critically injured a fifth person.

The OPP have released no names, ages and sexes of the victims. The crash happened on Highway 7 near Drummond Line at about 5:15 p.m., OPP said.

Police said the fifth person was taken to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Near the scene on Tuesday night, police said one vehicle was headed east, while the other vehicle was headed west. How the crash happened is still under investigation.

Russo said flags were lowered to half-mast on Wednesday at the high school, the school board education centre and other schools in honour of the family members who died.

The school board is providing mental health clinicians for students and staff at the high school and other schools affected by the crash, she said.