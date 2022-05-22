'Head-on collision' sends 2 to hospital, blocks DVP both directions

The Don Valley Parkway is blocked in both directions near the Bayview Bridge as a result of an early morning collision.

Toronto police say it appears that one car was driving off the DVP at Bayview Bridge while another was driving on and there was a "head-on collision" shortly after 6 a.m.

The damage is "fairly significant," say police, and the roadway is expected to be blocked for quite some time.

Paramedics say both drivers were taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition.