Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

A Special Olympics festival for Milton school kids with special needs is bigger than ever

Halton District School Board has partnered with Special Olympics Ontario for years to help kids try out different Special Olympics sports. But the program has never been bigger.

This week's event gives elementary aged kids chance to try all kinds of Special Olympics events

Ethan Lang · CBC News ·
Three children with special needs play indoor curling on a gymnasium floor
Elementary-age kids with special needs will get to try events like floor curling, bocce and basketball. (Submitted by Halton District School Board)

With the Special OIympics Canada Winter Games taking place later this month, school kids with special needs in Milton, Ont., are getting their own three-day sports festival — and it's more popular than ever.

The festival, which starts Wednesday, is run by Special Olympics Ontario (SOO) and the Halton District School Board (HDSB). It's part of a long-standing partnership where elementary students with special needs come together to try different Special Olympics events, from basketball to bocce.

Sophie Hou's 10-year-old son Matteo loves swimming, running and soccer and has been in programs for all three, but she says he's never taken part in anything quite like this week's festival at the Milton Velodrome.

"A sports day is super exciting for all kids," said Hou. "As a parent (of a child) with special needs, it's even more exciting, because our child's doing something like all the other kids."

More students each year

Special Olympics Ontario partners on sports festivals with school boards across the province, but the HDSB event, which is part of the school board's equity strategy, is the biggest.

And since it returned from a COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus last year, it's only grown bigger, with nearly 400 students registered this week, according to Stacey Farrell, system vice president of special education services for the HDSB.

"In fact, there's so much demand that we've added a third day so we can include more students," said Farrell.

That's only a year after the festival was expanded to two days for the same reason.

"And the number's continuing to grow year after year," said Ryan Colpitts, who develops programming for SOO.

Four young people set up bowling pins on a gymnasium floor
Last year's festival was extended to two days to fit in all the registered students. This year's will add yet another day, with more than 300 students registered. (Submitted by Halton District School Board)

Each day of the festival, he says, students rotate through different activities with guidance from volunteers.

"So they get the full experience of what Special Olympic sports are there to be offered to community athletes," he said. "And from there, they just get to interact with their peers and really have fun with the day."

SOO runs 18 sports at a competitive level in Ontario, said Colpitts. 

Fun festival can inspire lifelong passion

Colpitts says these sports festivals are the first step for some of Ontario's 26,000 special needs athletes, who eventually compete at the high school or community level, or even in national competition, like the Winter Games being held later this month.

Hou says she knows her son will want to compete, but however he does, he'll get something out of the festival.

"I know my guy always likes to be number one," she said. "Might be tough if he doesn't get number one, but that's a lesson learned."

Ultimately, she's happy that kids like her son have the chance to get out with their peers, have fun and show their abilities.

"When a stranger takes them out and says, 'Here, try this,' and they do it," she said, "it's amazing."

"They can do so much more than we think."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ethan Lang

Reporter

Ethan Lang is a reporter for CBC Toronto. Ethan has also worked in Whitehorse, where he covered the Yukon Legislative Assembly, and Halifax, where he wrote on housing and forestry for the Halifax Examiner.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now