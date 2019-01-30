Hazel McCallion won't take a salary as adviser to Ontario government, Ford says
Appointment of former Mississauga mayor was to come with $150K salary
Premier Doug Ford says former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion will consult for him on a range of municipal issues, but without pay.
The government announced earlier this month that McCallion had been appointed to serve as a special adviser to Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.
But the appointment was thrown into question when McCallion told the Globe and Mail days later that she hadn't formally accepted and wasn't sure if it would conflict with her various other jobs.
The appointment came with a salary of up to $150,000.
Ford said today that he saw her over the weekend and she said she sits on eight boards, so she will help in any way she can, but she wouldn't take a salary.
McCallion, known as "Hurricane Hazel," is two weeks shy of turning 98 years old.
