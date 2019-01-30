Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion has turned down an appointment to serve as a special adviser to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark, according to a statement from the former's office.

"Unfortunately, due to my extensive commitments, I am unable to accommodate the extensive time required for such an appointment at this point in time," McCallion said in the statement. "As a result, I will not be accepting the formal appointment and the per diem that goes along with it."

Ford said earlier on Wednesday that McCallion, 97, would advise him on a range of municipal issues, but without pay.

The Ontario government first announced the appointment earlier this month but it was thrown into question when McCallion herself told the Globe and Mail days later that she hadn't formally accepted and wasn't sure if it would conflict with her various other jobs.

That appointment would have come with a salary of up to $150,000.

McCallion, known as "Hurricane Hazel," is two weeks shy of turning 98 years old. She has 44 years of working in local government under her belt.