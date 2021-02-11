Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion to celebrate 100th birthday on Sunday

Hazel McCallion turns 100 on Sunday and the city of Mississauga has already begun to celebrate.

McCallion, or Hurricane Hazel as she is known, was the face of Mississauga from 1978 to 2014. She is the city's longest serving mayor. Sunday is Hazel McCallion Day in Ontario.

"It's so important that we encourage seniors to live life to the fullest, live life with the desire to make every day count until your last day," McCallion said in an interview with Dwight Drummond, host of CBC Toronto News at 6.

McCallion is chief elder officer for Revera Inc, a Canadian company that owns and operates retirement and long-term care homes. She has held that position since 2015. She is also chancellor of Sheridan College.

On Wednesday, Mississauga city council and current Mayor Bonnie Crombie celebrated McCallion's birthday early during the general committee session of its virtual meeting. To kick off the festivities, there was a video by Mississauga Library that highlighted her life's work.

"The city of Mississauga owes a great deal of gratitude for the decades of public service that Hazel has proudly and tirelessly provided the residents of this great city," Crombie said in a news release on Wednesday.

WATCH | CBC's Dwight Drummond speaks to Hazel McCallion about her life, her accomplishments, her thoughts on the pandemic and long-term care sector, and her upcoming 100th birthday:

"She is a source of inspiration for all of us and is an exemplary role model to women in politics, myself included. I am thrilled that we are able to celebrate this significant milestone of her 100th birthday and am proud that we are renaming our Central Library to 'Hazel McCallion Central Library' in her honour. It's a great day for Hazel and a great day for all Mississauga residents."

The library will close on March 20 to undergo a major renovation. Construction will start in April and the library will reopen in 2023.

'Work hard and do your homework'

Paul Mitcham, city manager and chief administrative officer, said in the release that McCallion made a difference to Mississauga.

"It was a privilege to witness the evolution of Mississauga under Hazel's impassioned leadership during her 36 years in office," Mitcham said in the release.

"Having worked for a number of those years alongside Hazel, I can attest to her unwavering drive to serve the people of Mississauga, and her ongoing support for the success of our city employees. 'Work hard and do your homework,' she is known to say, so, Hazel, here we are working hard to propel Mississauga forward along the path to success that you started us out on."

Hazel McCallion celebrates with Bonnie Crombie after Crombie won the Mississauga mayoral race in 2014. (Sara-Christine Gemson/CBC)

On Friday, McCallion and Trillium Health Partners will release a book, Hazel McCallion: A Century of Accomplishment, featuring her life. Proceeds from the coffee table photo book will be used to rebuild Mississauga Hospital.

Trillium Health Partners has raised more than $2.5 million for the redevelopment through the sale of the book and the aim is to raise $3 million by Sunday.

The Mississauga Arts Council has also produced a tribute video, hosted by Crombie, to mark the birthday. It includes more than a dozen singing and dancing performances as well as testimonials from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, Senator Victor Oh, Toronto Mayor John Tory, former prime minister Jean Chrétien, Japanese Consulate-General in Toronto Sasayama Takuya and comedian Rick Mercer.

The video, Hazel A Celebration: 100 Years In the Making, will be released online on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

According to McCallion, one of her accomplishments was her handling of the 1979 train derailment in Mississauga that forced 240,000 people, out of a population out of 270,000, to flee the city

McCallion to celebrate birthday with family

McCallion told Drummond that she plans to celebrate the big day with her family, but unfortunately, not her friends because of the provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

"Well, of course, I was hoping that maybe the premier today would announce that the lockdown has ended for my birthday. That hasn't happened. So on my birthday, I will be celebrating with my family," she said.

"I was hoping that a few of my closest friends could be with me, but the lockdown does not allow it. We must adhere to the regulations."

The Japanese Cultural Centre is sending her a "beautiful Japanese dinner" at 4:30 p.m.

Also on Sunday, Mississauga's Civic Centre Clock Tower will be lit red and pink in recognition of Hazel McCallion Day. A private member's bill was passed by the Ontario legislature in December 2016 to designate this day annually in her honour.