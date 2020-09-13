Woman dead, 10 injured in Mississauga chemical spill involving hazardous materials

A woman is dead and ten people are injured, including six paramedics and three firefighters, in a chemical spill involving hazardous materials in Mississauga, Peel police and firefighters say.

One of the injured is a civilian whose injuries were considered serious. The person has been taken to a local hospital, Peel police said on Sunday.

The paramedics and firefighters were being treated as a precaution, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

According to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, the chemical spill happened inside a home near Mavis Road and White Clover Way. Firefighters were called to the house at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Platoon Chief Ryan Baird told CBC Toronto that the call was initially for a medical emergency, but it turned into a chemical spill. The substance came from inside the house and was contained to the house, he said.

Baird said the substance that was spilled is still being investigated and he could not say what or how much was spilled.

Police, paramedics and firefighters in Peel Region all responded to the call, he said.

"Once they recognized it was a spill, our hazardous materials team responded and made sure the area was safe," Baird said.

Nearby residents were forced to leave their homes for about two hours while emergency crews were at the scene, but residents were allowed to return on Saturday night.

Police declined to say how the woman died or how the 10 others were injured.

About 30 firefighters and eight trucks responded to the call. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 11:45 p.m.

Mooken said police are still investigating.