Police warn public after hazardous substance found in Scarborough park
White substance is 'combustible, considered hazardous and should not be touched,' police say
Toronto police are cautioning the public after locating several bottles containing hazardous substances in a public park in Scarborough.
On Friday, police say they found several two-litre plastic bottles containing a white substance, near a park in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
The contents of the bottles are "combustible, considered hazardous and should not be touched," police say.
Anyone who locates a suspicious bottle is urged to contact police immediately.
