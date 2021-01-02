Police warn public after hazardous substance found in Scarborough park

Toronto police are cautioning the public after locating several bottles containing hazardous substances in a public park in Scarborough.



On Friday, police say they found several two-litre plastic bottles containing a white substance, near a park in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.



The contents of the bottles are "combustible, considered hazardous and should not be touched," police say.

Anyone who locates a suspicious bottle is urged to contact police immediately.