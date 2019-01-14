Have you seen these war medals stolen in the Jarvis, Mt. Pleasant area? If so, police want to know

Police are looking for the public's help in finding six war medals stolen In the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown Toronto.

One or more suspects broke into a residence in the Jarvis Street and Mount Pleasant Road area and took six World War II medals, Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

The medals were kept in a box, which was found in the immediate vicinity with its contents emptied out, the release said.

The medals include:

A star from between 1939 and 1945:

A France & Germany Star:

A Defence Medal:

A Canadian Volunteer Service Medal:

Police list the fifth as a military medal. The sixth is listed as a 1938-1945 war medal, which police describe as silver and and 1.42 inches in diameter.

Police have asked people in the Jarvis and Bloor area to keep an eye out for these medals in case they've been discarded or made available for resale.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also use online resources like www.222tips.com, Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).