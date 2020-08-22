Man arrested after hate-motivated incident in Aurora, another being sought in separate incident
Accused was seen spraying black paint on Pride rainbow crosswalk
York Regional Police have arrested a 57-year-old man and are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck, both of whom are accused of vandalizing a Pride crosswalk in the Town of Aurora.
Police said that around 3:20 this morning, an officer spotted a man spraying black paint on the Pride rainbow crosswalk at Yonge and Wellington in Aurora.
The 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief.
Meanwhile, police said just before midnight on Thursday, a pick up truck drove over the crosswalk that was unveiled earlier that day as a show of support for the LGBTQ community.
The driver then returned a short time later and left some more skid marks.
New image of the suspect pick-up truck wanted after leaving black skid marks on the Pride rainbow crosswalk in Aurora. Truck was seen on 2 occasions intentionally doing burnouts on painted crosswalk. Call 866-876-5423 x7141 with any tips. More info here -> <a href="https://t.co/lasTQdk4aY">https://t.co/lasTQdk4aY</a> <a href="https://t.co/NRFzBunTWh">pic.twitter.com/NRFzBunTWh</a>—@YRP
Investigators believe that the marks were done intentionally and this is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.
Police said the suspect was driving a light-coloured pick-up truck and they are asking any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance footage in that area, to come forward.
At 3:20am an officer spotted a man spraying black paint on the Pride rainbow crosswalk at Yonge/Wellington in Aurora. 57yr-old Roy ZINN was arrested and has been charged with Mischief. More info here --> <a href="https://t.co/lasTQdk4aY">https://t.co/lasTQdk4aY</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Town_of_Aurora?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Town_of_Aurora</a>—@YRP
