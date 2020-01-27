'Hate-motivated' graffiti found on Newmarket school, police asking for witnesses

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after "hate-motivated" graffiti, including anti-Semitic messages, was found on a school in Newmarket on the morning of the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The graffiti was found on Monday shortly before 7 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School on William Roe Boulevard, near Yonge Street and Mulock Drive.

"Investigators with the York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit and the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are appealing for witnesses after hate-motivated graffiti was located on a school in the Town of Newmarket," police said Monday in a news release.

Spray-painted phrases and images were found on an outside wall of the school and contained anti-Semitic and anti-black messages, police say.

This comes on the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

Police are asking anyone with information and those who have dash-cam or video surveillance footage in the area to come forward.