Islamophobic, anti-Palestinian hate crimes up 1,600% year-over-year: police

The number of Islamophobic or anti-Palestinian hate crimes reported from Oct. 7 to Nov. 23 represents a 1,600 per cent increase compared to that timeframe in 2022, Toronto's police chief said during a board meeting on Thursday.

There was one occurrence of an Islamophobic or anti-Palestinian hate crime between those dates in 2022, Chief Myron Demkiw said, compared to 17 occurrences this year.

For reports of antisemitic hate crimes, there has been a 192 per cent increase from Oct. 7 to Nov. 23 compared to the same time last year, Demkiw said, although he did not provide the number of concurrences.

He did say, however, that antisemitism makes up 40 per cent of all hate crimes reported so far in 2023, he said — 129 of 323 total.

"These alarming trends in our city, our city which prides itself in our diversity, are the likes of which we have never seen before," Demkiw said. "To combat these deeply concerning issues, we have committed a significant number of resources to address these overall increases."

He says the force's hate crime unit has been expanded from a team of six to 32. And that since Oct. 7, the unit has made 22 arrests and laid 58 charges.

Demkiw last provided an update on Toronto's hate crime statistics on Oct. 19, about two weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began. At that time, he said hate crime reports were up by 132 per cent.

His update follows a weekend that saw a Toronto man arrested in connection with multiple hate-motivated assaults, including a Saturday morning attack on worshippers outside a mosque. On Friday, a Jewish school closed early because of a bomb threat.