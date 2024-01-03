Man facing 4 charges for alleged hate-motivated assault in Toronto

A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges for an allegedly hate-motivated assault late last year, Toronto police say.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the man was loitering in a building in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets on the afternoon of Dec. 30.

A security guard asked him to leave but he refused, according to police.

The man allegedly "uttered racial slurs" and then assaulted the security guard with a weapon, police said. They did not provide any information about the weapon allegedly used in the attack.

The accused, who is from Toronto, was charged with:

Two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Assault with a weapon.

Weapons dangerous.

He was scheduled to appear at the Finch Avenue courthouse on Tuesday.

If the man is convicted of the charges, a judge can consider hate as an aggravating factor when deciding a sentence.