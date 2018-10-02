To tackle its doctor shortage, one Ontario county plays a long game

When it comes to attracting new family doctors, Hastings County plays a long game.

Since 2006, the eastern Ontario county has courted potential family doctors beginning in medical school, staying in touch with them for years and bringing them to visit the area's medical facilities.

The county also offers a cash incentive for doctors to settle in the rural area: $20,000 a year to commit for at least five years.

It's an approach that's born fruit: Jim Pine, the chief administrative officer for the County of Hastings, says of the 16 doctors who have signed on since the program started, 14 have stayed beyond their five-year contract.

"What it means is [residents] can get access to a family doctor close to home, they don't have to travel long distances to Kingston or to Belleville," Pine said in an interview on Ontario Morning.

The program produced results yet again last week, when Hastings County announced the arrival of four brand-new family doctors, three of them recent graduates of Queen's University.

Hastings isn't the only area using a The Grand Seduction-style approach to wooing doctors: Goderich, Ont., has gone from five to 18 doctors since the early 2000s, thanks to a town make-over and carefully orchestrated weekend visits.

Fierce competition around the province

As Goderich's efforts attest, attracting new doctors can be fiercely competitive.

Areas like Petawawa, Ont., which has the equivalent of five doctors for 17,500 people, continue to struggle.

Pine remembers going on a doctor recruitment tour and rubbing shoulders with representatives from 90 other municipalities hoping to entice a new hire.

Three of the four doctors who recently signed on to spend five years in Hastings County. From left to right: Dr. Nathaniel Hart, Dr. Heather Khey Beldman, Dr. Andrei Garcia Popov. (Submitted by Hastings County)

"The need is great across the province, and many, many communities are seeking to bring family physicians to their communities," he said.

But Pine said one of Hastings County's values is to avoid "poaching" a doctor from another area — thus the focus on students and recent graduates looking to put down roots.

Part of the program's success is picking the right candidates, he said, explaining that they look for people who have experience living in smaller communities or are open to it.

Other areas take note

Other areas have taken notice: Pine says he's spoken to a number of municipalities, including nearby Renfrew County, about how to turn the tide on a shortage.

"We're making pretty good strides," he said, adding that for now, the program will continue.

"It's an ongoing exercise because physicians, like every kind of employee, get old and retire," said Pine. "The need continues."