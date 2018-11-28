Skip to Main Content
Harry Leslie Smith, veteran turned social activist, dies at 95
Breaking

Harry Leslie Smith, veteran turned social activist, dies at 95

Harry Leslie Smith, a prominent British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, died Wednesday morning, according to a post from his official Twitter account. He was 95.

Second World War soldier was in critical condition in Ontario hospital, his son said

CBC News ·
Harry Leslie Smith, a British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, has died at the age of 95. (Submitted by the Smith family)

Harry Leslie Smith, a prominent British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, has died, according to a post from his official Twitter account. He was 95.

His son John, who has been tweeting on his behalf, posted the news on social media Wednesday morning. The elder Smith was in critical condition at a Belleville, Ont., hospital.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories