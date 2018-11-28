Harry Leslie Smith, veteran turned social activist, dies at 95

Harry Leslie Smith, a prominent British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, has died, according to a post from his official Twitter account. He was 95.

His son John, who has been tweeting on his behalf, posted the news on social media Wednesday morning. The elder Smith was in critical condition at a Belleville, Ont., hospital.

At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/istandwithharry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#istandwithharry</a> —@Harryslaststand

More to come.