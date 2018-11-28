Breaking
Harry Leslie Smith, veteran turned social activist, dies at 95
Harry Leslie Smith, a prominent British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, died Wednesday morning, according to a post from his official Twitter account. He was 95.
Second World War soldier was in critical condition in Ontario hospital, his son said
Harry Leslie Smith, a prominent British air force veteran turned writer and social activist, has died, according to a post from his official Twitter account. He was 95.
His son John, who has been tweeting on his behalf, posted the news on social media Wednesday morning. The elder Smith was in critical condition at a Belleville, Ont., hospital.
At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/istandwithharry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#istandwithharry</a>—@Harryslaststand
More to come.