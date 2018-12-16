Toronto harm reduction worker allegedly assaulted woman, injected her with unknown substance

Toronto police say a harm reduction worker has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman and injected her with an unknown substance over a period of several weeks.

Police say a 65-year-old woman would meet the man at a home, where he would allegedly assault her.

Investigators allege that when the woman went to sleep, the 49-year-old man would inject her with a unknown substance.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Dec. 6.

Police say the Toronto man works with drug users at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

The man is facing numerous charges, including administering a noxious substance, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.