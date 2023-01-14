Toronto Harbourfront skating rink permanently closed for new plaza

Toronto residents will have to say goodbye to one of the city's most scenic skating rinks.

The Harbourfront rink on Toronto's Queens Quay will be permanently closed to make way for a new plaza, says Harbourfront Centre spokesperson Natasha Laird.

Laird says the project is part of a larger revitalization of the Harbourfront Centre campus. It includes updates to the main building and to the outdoor concert stage, which have already been completed.

"Our goal is to always be a place that helps Canadians engage in arts and culture while being a key part of the community and supporting Canada's creative future," Laird said.

"These updates help us to be an accessible space for the public to continue to enjoy arts, culture, and community and we're excited to see them come to life year-round."

The spot at 235 Queens Quay W was already closed this winter season for construction, which the Harbourfront Centre website states is meant to "refresh" the area.

While the permanent skating rink will no longer exist, Laird says there will be temporary skating opportunities within the new space in future winter seasons.

The plaza is planned to be completed by summer of this year, she says.