Harbourfront Centre is struggling to operate, and residents say they want to help it get back on track

Residents concerned about the future of the Harbourfront Centre want a say on its plan to balance the books, but the non-profit says its current approach is the "most effective" way to address current financial pressures.

Taking up over four hectares along Toronto's waterfront, Harbourfront Centre provides the public, artists, and tourists access to three public squares, a concert stage, theatres, craft and design studios, art galleries and approximately 4000 events a year.

But chair of the York Quay Neighbourhood Association Angelo Bertolas says that's all at risk, pointing to the centre's closure of a beloved ice skating rink, changes to programming and vacant buildings on its property — and the group isn't the only one with concerns.

"We call it our jewel on the water's edge and we hope to preserve it," said Bertolas. York Quay residents were scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss, among other things, how to keep up momentum on this issue, he added.

"We are very much concerned about the direction that Harbourfront is taking."

Last summer, the association, along with advocacy group Waterfront for All and Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Association, penned a letter to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and former minister of Canadian heritage Pablo Rodriguez, say the centre was "in a state of crisis" over funding, accountability and leadership issues. They asked for a "task force" comprised of municipal, federal and community leaders to evaluate the centre's finances and recommend ways forward.

The centre acknowledges it was $9.4 million in the red as of last March and is in middle of searching for a new CEO, but says it's a registered, charitable non-profit that operates independently.

"While we appreciate the concerns and input from the groups suggesting the formation of a task force, the board, at this time, does not support the proposal," centre told CBC Toronto in an email Tuesday.

"The board firmly believes that our current approach, including ongoing dialogue with stakeholders, is the most effective way to address the situation and ensure the organization's success."

Centre says it needs more government funding

While it defends its approach, the centre says it needs more funding.

It added that it's looking for tenants for vacant properties.

The centre says it's secured a tenant for its property on 245 Queens Quay West, who will take possession next, month and is currently looking for a new tenant to replace the coffee shop that used to be on the northern end of Canada Square.

But that revenue won't be enough, it says. The centre says it expects a $6.5-million core operating grant from the federal government, $1.4 million from the Ontario government and $1.1 million from the City of Toronto, and received just under $3 million in sponsorships and donations last year.

But it adds it has a "substantial" $30-million capital backlog over the next five years that spans aging mechanical equipment and state-of-good-repair requirements for its entire campus.

Toronto's Harbourfront Centre closed its ice skating rink in early 2023. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

The deficit has meant that some programming has had to end.

"While certain venues may undergo changes, we steadfastly remain dedicated to offering a diverse range of activities and events for the enjoyment of our community and visitors," the centre said.

The ice skating rink closed early last year after the board said it wouldn't give $13 million to repair it — the majority of a recent grant by the federal government given for urgent capital repairs, the centre said. The Amsterdam Bridge closed in early 2021 due to safety concerns, and restoring it depends on more support from government, the centre says.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the Department of Canadian Heritage for comment and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, Coun. Ausma Malik, who represents the area Harbourfront Centre is in, said her office has implemented regular meetings with city divisions focused on improving the relationship between the city and the centre and is personally working to create a "regular forum for productive dialogue and collaboration" between the city, the centre and community.

But residents like Bertolas aren't convinced and worry that without greater say in the centre's direction, they'll lose the space.

"There seems to be a lack of direction, and so we're raising the flag."