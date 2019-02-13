Harbour Street is closed because it's too icy to repair glass dangling from a highrise

With the risk of glass falling off a downtown building, Harbour Street will likely be closed until Thursday, potentially creating some traffic snarls.

On Tuesday, a large piece of glass fell from a building on the corner of York and Harbour streets, landing on the roadway and sidewalk, said Const. David Hopkinson.

On Wednesday, another piece of glass was "just hanging on," he said.

However, the scaffolding on the building is frozen over, making it "extremely dangerous" for anyone to fix the problem, he said.

Harbour Street was initially closed Tuesday afternoon and will likely be shut down until Thursday, he said.

Traffic coming off the Gardiner Expressway is being rerouted to York Street, which is currently reduced to one lane for construction, Hopkinson said.

Traffic on the off ramp is heavy, he said, and people are advised to take other routes.

Any small piece of glass falling from a high floor could be fatal, Hopkinson noted.