Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live broadcast
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
Harbord bridge over Bickford Ravine
Social Sharing
·
Photos
Harbord bridge over Bickford Ravine
Harbord bridge over Bickford Ravine (between 1910 and 1930). Ross chose Bickford Park as the interview location with CBC Toronto where part of the bridge remains.
Social Sharing
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 12:35 PM ET | Last Updated: June 16
Previous
Next
Hide caption
Toggle Fullscreen
1 of 0
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error