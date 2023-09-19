A Mississauga man's new app aims to make life more independent for people who are deaf-blind

The HaptiBraille is a device that translates braille to audible phrases using an app. Mississauga inventor Fedor Belomoev hopes it will transform the lives of deaf-blind people, helping them be more independent.

Mississauga's Fedor Belomoev wanted to create something that would allow deaf-blind people to live more independently.

That's why he created HaptiBraille — a braille translator where a person speaks into an app and those words are translated into braille for the user, on a device where each letter of the word is pulsed into the user's fingers. It also works in the opposite way: the user can type something out using the braille keys and it will translate into an audible phrase.

CBC Toronto got a glimpse of the device in action.