A Mississauga man's new app aims to make life more independent for people who are deaf-blind
The creator of a device that translates braille to audible phrases is hoping to transform the lives of deaf-blind people, helping them be more independent.
Mississauga's Fedor Belomoev wanted to create something that would allow deaf-blind people to live more independently.
That's why he created HaptiBraille — a braille translator where a person speaks into an app and those words are translated into braille for the user, on a device where each letter of the word is pulsed into the user's fingers. It also works in the opposite way: the user can type something out using the braille keys and it will translate into an audible phrase.
CBC Toronto got a glimpse of the device in action.