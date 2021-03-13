Toronto police investigating alleged aggravated assault against member of LGBTQ community

Toronto police officers, including the force's hate crime unit, are investigating after a man was reportedly beaten at the ferry docks on Toronto Island near Hanlan's Point on Saturday night.

According to a police news release, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were walking to the ferry docks when they "became involved in a disagreement with a group of people."

That's when, police say, a man from that second group of people made homophobic comments toward the victims.

A woman from the second group grabbed one of the pair, police say. Then, two men from the group punched and kicked the 24-year-old man, leaving him with "significant injuries."

A crowdfunding campaign set up for the victim, which had raised almost $29,000 by Wednesday afternoon, states the man was knocked unconscious, and suffered a broken nose, cheekbone and orbital bone, as well as an injury to his hip and a concussion.

The victim sent photos of some of his injuries to CBC News, but denied an interview request. The crowdfunding campaign describes the victim as "a precious and loved member of our Queer community."

Some on social media have identified one of the people they believe is responsible for the attack as a member of the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks. CBC News is not naming that individual at this time as his involvement has not been independently verified and no charges have been laid.

In a two-line statement issued Wednesday morning, the team said it is aware of allegations about the incident circulating on social media.

"The team is currently investigating," the statement reads.

Toronto police say the force's hate crime unit has been notified and is assisting officers from 52 Division with the investigation.

"This remains an active investigation and extensive inquiries are being carried out including scouring for video, recovering evidence and speaking to witnesses to establish the motive," police said in a statement.

"The Toronto Police Service understands that incidents of this nature cause concern in LGBTQ2S+ communities. We want to assure everyone that our investigators are working hard to determine if this was a hate crime and identify the suspects involved. Any type of hate crime will not be tolerated."

Police say they will provide updates "as soon as possible" as the investigation progresses.

Pride Toronto also issued a statement Wednesday, saying that these kinds of attacks highlight why it is important for the organization to bring awareness to homophobia, transphobia and biphobia in the city.

"It is heartbreaking to hear this happened during Pride Month — an attack on one is an attack on all," the group said. "Everyone, please, be safe and take care of yourself and those around you."

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident or information about what happened to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.