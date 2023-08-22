These activists are fighting to keep Hanlan's Point Beach a safe space for LGBTQ people

Hanlan’s Point Beach on the Toronto Islands is one of Canada’s most historic LGBTQ spaces, having long been a safe space for the LGBTQ community. But advocates say the community hub is at risk due to a number of factors, including harassment and physical erosion of the beach itself. CBC’s Tyler Cheese met with a group of activists working to preserve the historic area.

Hanlan's Point Beach on the Toronto Islands is one of Canada's most historic LGBTQ spaces, but advocates say the community hub is at risk.

Decades ago, the beach was the site of Canada's first Pride celebration on August 1, 1971. Since then, advocates say the beach has lost 80 per cent of its space dedicated to the LGBTQ community, in large part because of erosion of the beach itself.

That's not the only issue threatening the space, advocates say.

"There have been some recent issues of homophobia, transphobia and bigotry and harassment toward the queer community," said Travis Myers, co-founder of Friends of Hanlan's, an advocacy group focused on maintaining the history of the beach.

The community group is now working to make sure members of the LGBTQ+ community feel comfortable coming to the space. They held a homecoming event over the weekend to celebrate its history and to push back against recent incidents of harassment.

"This is actually Canada's most historic queer space. Queer people have been coming and taking up space here for nearly a century through times when it was illegal to be a queer person," Myers said.

"Making sure that there actually still is a beach that people can come and visit, especially when it means so much to them, is important."