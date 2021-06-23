Toronto police charge 2nd man following beating at Hanlan's Point

Police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with a beating on Toronto Island earlier this month that left a man with significant injuries.

Toronto police say Felix Tauveron, 24, turned himself in on Wednesday and has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The second arrest and charges come nearly a week after police first arrested another 24-year-old man, Elijah McGibbon, in connection with a violent beating on June 5. That man also faces charges of aggravated assault.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were walking to the ferry docks at around 11:30 p.m. when they "became involved in a disagreement with a group of people."

That's when, police say, a man from that second group of people made homophobic comments toward the victims.

A woman from the second group grabbed one of the pair, police say. Then, two men from the group punched and kicked the man, leaving him with "significant injuries."

David Gomez, 24, later identified himself as the victim when contacted by CBC News. He said he was "somewhat comforted" when police made the first arrest.

In a statement released by his lawyer Luba Szkambara on Monday, Gomez said it is important to remember that the beating on the night of June 5 was a hate crime.

Gomez was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken nose, cheekbone and orbital bone, an injury to his hip and a concussion, according to a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly $49,000 for him.

"On June 5, 2021, not even a full week into the month designated as Pride month, I was attacked and left unconscious on my way home from Hanlan's Point. The attack was brutal and left me with serious injuries," Gomez said in the statement.

"Given the circumstances surrounding the incident, I have no question I was a target because I am a gay man. This attack was a hate crime, not just against me but against all 2SLGBTQ+ people."

In the days after the assault was reported, social media posts alleged that a member of the Canadian Football League's Ottawa Redblacks was one of the people involved in the attack.

The Redblacks subsequently announced that defensive lineman Chris Larsen had been suspended from the team, pending an ongoing investigation.

Calvin Barry, a lawyer for Larsen, said the football player is no longer a suspect.

The Redblacks, however, have not provided an update on the suspension. Police have said the investigation remains active.

Police are continuing to appeal for information, asking anyone who might be able to assist with the case to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).