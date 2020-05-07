2 Hamilton men charged with 1st-degree murder in Brampton teen's death on New Year's Eve

Two additional men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old Brampton boy shot and killed on New Year's Eve.

Abdikadir Abdi, 20, and Mohammed Shokri, 18, both from Hamilton, were charged Wednesday in connection with the death of Jordan Henry, Peel Regional Police said in a news release.

Police had previously charged 22-year-old Zakaria Hassan, also from Hamilton, with first-degree murder in Henry's death in January. A Kitchener woman had been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Henry, a Grade 12 student at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Secondary School and promising football player, had gone out to a party on December 31st — not a usual occurrence for the homebody that he was, his sister previously told CBC News.

He had been looking forward to graduating, with dreams of one day becoming a paramedic, she said.

Police said they were called to a home on Alderbury Crescent two minutes before midnight for reports of gunfire. They arrived to find Henry suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The majority of the time he never goes out ... This one time decides to go out and that ended his life," she said at the time. "He was just an innocent child."

Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects connected to Henry's death. Abdi and Shokri have been held for a bail hearing and will appear in a Brampton court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted homicide investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.